Shams Mulani’s Nine-Wicket Haul Sets Mumbai on Victory Path in Ranji Trophy

In an electrifying Ranji Trophy Group B fixture, Mumbai’s left-arm spinner, Shams Mulani, took centre stage, claiming a remarkable nine-wicket haul against Andhra, pushing Mumbai to the edge of a commanding victory. Mulani’s exceptional performance, with figures of 6/65 in the first innings and 3/63 in the second, left Andhra struggling to stage a robust comeback.

Mulani’s Spin Magic Puts Mumbai in Command

Mulani’s skilful spin bowling was a spectacle to behold. He single-handedly dismantled Andhra’s batting lineup, leaving them trailing by 47 runs and at 164/5 in their second innings, following on. Despite Shaik Rasheed’s defiant unbeaten 52 and Hanuma Vihari’s 101-ball 46, Mulani’s relentless spin attack proved too powerful.

Andhra’s Fightback and the Challenge Ahead

Andhra, despite the tough challenge posed by Mulani’s spin, showed resilience. Veteran Hanuma Vihari offered some resistance with a determined 46 runs off 101 balls before falling victim to seamer Royston Dias. Andhra now have the daunting task of avoiding an innings defeat against a dominant Mumbai side.

Other Noteworthy Performances in Ranji Trophy

In a parallel match at Kanpur Green Park, Uttar Pradesh’s Nitish Rana displayed aggressive batting, helping UP secure a 50-run lead against Bengal. Bengal’s pacer, Mohammed Kaif, who had previously claimed 4/14 in UP’s first innings, took 3/72 in the second, setting the stage for an engaging final day. Meanwhile, at Patna, Chhattisgarh’s Rishabh Tiwari and Ashutosh Singh both scored centuries, giving their team a sizeable lead over Bihar. Despite the hefty target, Bihar showed tenacity in their second innings, reaching 144/3, reducing their deficit to 77 runs, courtesy of Sharman Nigrodh’s and Babul Kumar’s half-centuries. The fixture in Guwahati saw Kerala setting a strong total against Assam, with the latter trailing by 188 runs, despite Riyan Parag’s century and Basil Thampi’s four-wicket haul.