Shakur Stevenson Contemplates Boxing Comeback, Holds Key to Lightweight Division

Shakur Stevenson, the reigning WBC Lightweight Champion, has hinted at a potential return from retirement, stirring the boxing world. His decision to hang up his gloves was a surprise to many, especially considering his dominance in the lightweight division and his undefeated record. Stevenson's unexpected retirement was triggered by criticism of his defensive style and a hand injury he incurred before his triumphant battle against Edwin De Los Santos.

Stevenson: The linchpin in the lightweight division

Despite facing boos and hurdles in unifying the title, Stevenson remains a crucial figure in the lightweight division. Holding the WBC belt, he is an essential player for any boxer aiming to become the undisputed champion at 135 pounds. His potential return to the ring could significantly alter the balance of power in the division.

Possible opponents for Stevenson's comeback

Among the potential matchups for Stevenson are the victor of the impending fight between Vasily Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr., slated for May 12. This match holds particular interest as both boxers are affiliated with Top Rank, giving Stevenson a golden opportunity to unify the titles. Yet, to achieve undisputed status, Stevenson would need to face off against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, the reigning WBA Lightweight Champion.

Obstacles ahead: Finance and fighting style

However, there could be hurdles on the road to a Stevenson-Davis showdown. Calvin Ford, Davis's coach, has voiced doubts about such a fight due to financial concerns and Stevenson's fighting style. Moreover, with only one fight left in Stevenson's contract with Top Rank, he may contemplate other options or aim to stay active to keep his skills honed. Nonetheless, non-title fights might pose a challenge in terms of motivation.