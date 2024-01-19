Shakhtar Donetsk Pens Five-Year Deal with Brazilian Midfielder Kevin

In a significant development in the football world, Kevin, a young and promising Brazilian midfielder, has penned a five-year deal with Shakhtar Donetsk, the reigning Ukrainian champions. The official confirmation of this high-profile signing, a strategic move during the winter transfer window, came on Friday, January 19, as reported on Shakhtar's official website.

Advertisment

Details of the Deal

The deal, sealed with a transfer fee of 15 million euros, stipulates that 12 million will be disbursed over the next two years in installments, and an additional 3 million euros would be paid in the form of bonuses. The player, previously associated with Palmeiras, will be donning the number 37 jersey and has already integrated with the team at the training camp in Turkey.

Kevin's Potential and Previous Performance

Advertisment

Shakhtar's CEO, Serhiy Palkin, expressed his contentment with the transfer, spotlighting Kevin's compatibility with Shakhtar's playing philosophy. Kevin's speed, dribbling, football intelligence, passing quality, and shooting ability are factors that Palkin believes will contribute significantly to the team's performance. The CEO also underscored Kevin's potential to grow into a world-class star in the future.

In the previous season, Kevin made waves in the São Paulo Youth Cup where he scored five goals and delivered five assists in eight games. His talent was further substantiated as he participated in seven matches in the Brazilian league.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Strategic Moves

Simultaneously, it came to light that Shakhtar Donetsk declined a 40 million euro offer for Heorhii Sudakov, a stalwart of the Ukrainian national team. This decision, coupled with the signing of Kevin, accentuates Shakhtar Donetsk's strategic prowess and commitment to nurturing promising talent while holding on to their valuable players.