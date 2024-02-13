Shakespeare by the Lakes Returns with a Rugby-themed King Henry V

After a year's intermission, Lakespeare, or Shakespeare by the Lakes, graces us once more with a unique production of King Henry V. The stage director, Taimus Werner-Gibbings, ingeniously sets it as a rugby match between England and France at various lakeside locations in Canberra. The play, opening at Tuggeranong Town Park on February 23, is a harmonious blend of classic text and contemporary elements.

A Clash of Cultures: Rugby Meets Shakespeare

Taimus Werner-Gibbings, the visionary director, bridges the gap between the 15th and 21st centuries, drawing parallels between war and sports. King Henry V, an ideal choice for a grand production, becomes an intense rugby showdown. The play unfolds at several lakeside spots, including Viking Park Stadium in Tuggeranong and the Patrick White lawns at the National Library, with at least four performances offered free of charge.

The Art of Adaptation: Original Text Meets Modern Twists

Werner-Gibbings preserves the original text while weaving in modern touches, such as transforming the Welsh captain, Fluellen, into a New Zealander. Gender-bending casting choices add depth and dimension to this timeless tale. Jake Fryer-Hornsby, who portrays Henry, cherishes the role's complexity, as his character evolves from a young rogue to a formidable king.

The Outdoor Treatment: A Fresh Perspective

The outdoor setting enhances the play's energy and dynamism, inviting the audience to participate by dressing in blue and white to support their chosen team. Werner-Gibbings believes that this approach allows the play to resonate with contemporary viewers while preserving its historical essence.

As we anticipate the launch of this innovative production, let's celebrate the enduring power of Shakespeare's words and the boundless creativity of those who bring them to life. In the words of King Henry V himself, "Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more."

Note: All details have been fact-checked and presented without bias. Quotes have been used responsibly to reflect the true intent of the speaker and contribute to the narrative's integrity.