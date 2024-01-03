Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors

Former Kentucky guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, honoring his notable performance for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The announcement came in light of Gilgeous-Alexander’s impressive average of 33.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game during the previous week. This is his first Player of the Week honor this season, and the fourth of his career, reaffirming his significant impact in the league.

NBA Players of the Week

In the same vein, Tyrese Haliburton was awarded the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors, underlining both players’ contributions to their respective teams and their individual achievements. The honors reflect their performance during the tenth week of the 2023-24 NBA season, spanning Dec. 25-31.

Shai’s Stellar Performance

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s recognition as the Western Conference Player of the Week followed his leadership in driving the Thunder to a 4-0 week, with standout wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. His stats showed an 18.5 net rating, further highlighting his pivotal role in shaping the Thunder as one of the league’s top teams. With Gilgeous-Alexander headlining their roster, the Thunder’s ongoing season holds promise.

Forecasting Shai’s NBA Journey

Gilgeous-Alexander’s current performance suggests he is playing at an MVP level. Expected to rank even higher in MVP voting this season, he is well on his way to his second All-Star appearance and second All-NBA honor. This narrative of his journey also ties into other basketball news, including predictions from Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster, who have picked Kentucky, his alma mater, to win the SEC, and Florida’s ‘Orange Out’ planning for an upcoming Kentucky game.