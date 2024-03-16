Shahid Afridi Backs Mohammad Amir for Pakistan Team Comeback Amid Stellar PSL Performance

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi recently expressed strong support for retired pacer Mohammad Amir, highlighting his potential for a national team comeback. Amir, who had an impressive season with Quetta Gladiators in the ninth Pakistan Super League (PSL), took ten wickets across nine innings, boasting an economy rate of 8.41. Despite his retirement from international cricket four years ago, Afridi believes Amir still ranks among Pakistan's top pacers, including Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi.

Amir's PSL Performance Sparks Discussion

In the recent PSL season, Mohammad Amir's performance, especially during Eliminator 1 where he bowled a spell of 2-20 in four overs, has reignited discussions about his place in international cricket. Despite Quetta Gladiators' loss to Islamabad United in that match, Amir's bowling spell was praised by cricket legends, including Waqar Younis and Ramiz Raja. Younis hoped that current Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi would take inspiration from Amir's tactics, emphasizing the importance of hitting the right length early on if the ball is not swinging.

Afridi's Endorsement and Amir's Retirement

Shahid Afridi's endorsement of Mohammad Amir's potential return to the Pakistan cricket team highlights the former's belief in Amir's still untapped cricketing prowess. Afridi pointed out that Amir's current form and skill set make him a valuable asset, capable of easily fitting into Pakistan's pace attack. It's noteworthy that Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2020 and has since been active in various franchise leagues around the world, asserting that he has no plans to return to international cricket.

Community and Expert Reactions

The cricket community and experts have mixed reactions to Afridi's statements, with many agreeing that Amir's recent performances warrant consideration for a national team comeback. The discussion extends beyond Amir's skills, touching on the broader implications for Pakistan cricket's pace strategy. While some critics remain skeptical about reintegrating a player who has been out of international cricket for an extended period, the endorsements from cricket icons like Afridi and positive comments from commentators during the PSL suggest a potential reevaluation of Amir's international career.

As the debate around Mohammad Amir's possible return to the Pakistan cricket team continues, the underlying question remains about the criteria for national team selection and the balance between experience and current form. Whether Amir will don the green jersey again is uncertain, but his recent performances and the backing from cricket legends like Shahid Afridi have certainly made a compelling case for reconsideration. This discussion not only highlights Amir's individual journey but also sparks a broader dialogue on talent management and strategic selection in Pakistan cricket.