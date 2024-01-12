en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm

In the wake of a three-match Test series against Australia, Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been caught in the crosshairs of criticism. The bone of contention? The diminished velocity of his deliveries, some of which barely touched the 130 kilometers per hour (KPH) mark.

Amid Fears of a Pace Drop

Former Pakistani fast bowler, Waqar Younis, during an interview with ESPNCricinfo, expressed his apprehensions about Shaheen’s potential transformation into a medium pacer if he persisted with such sluggish speeds. This concern emerged as a significant talking point during the series.

A Peculiar Theory Emerges

As the whispers grew louder, Shaheen put forth a rather unusual theory. He proposed that the broadcasters might have tampered with the speed gun’s readings, leading to deceptively low velocity reports. He expressed astonishment at the digits lighting up the stadium’s big screen, which consistently displayed his deliveries hovering around the 132-133 KPH mark, despite his strenuous efforts.

Missed Opportunities and the Wicket Tally

Shaheen also took a moment to reflect on the missed opportunities during the series. He attributed part of the blame to fielders dropping catches off his bowling, which he believes, had a detrimental effect on his wicket tally. By the end of the series, his scorecard read eight wickets at an average of 41.62.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, aside from his performance in the Test series, is also the skipper of the Pakistan T20I team. With a five-match T20I series against New Zealand on the horizon, set to commence five days post the conclusion of the third Test against Australia, Shaheen’s role continues to be pivotal. Even though he was rested on Day 1 in Sydney due to workload management, he remains a crucial cog in the wheel of Pakistan’s cricketing journey.

0
Pakistan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
44 mins ago
Major Earthquake in Afghanistan; Counterfeit Dow Product in Pakistan; First Tourists in North Korea; Vietnamese Leader's Health Concerns; Taiwan's Fear of Chinese Pressure; Asian Market Reactions; BlackRock Revalues Byju's
In a significant seismic event, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 rocked the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake occurred at a significant depth of 201 kilometers (124.9 miles), potentially mitigating the level of destruction and likelihood of casualties on the surface, although the
Major Earthquake in Afghanistan; Counterfeit Dow Product in Pakistan; First Tourists in North Korea; Vietnamese Leader's Health Concerns; Taiwan's Fear of Chinese Pressure; Asian Market Reactions; BlackRock Revalues Byju's
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
2 hours ago
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
UN Security Council Confirms Death of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Deputy, Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi
2 hours ago
UN Security Council Confirms Death of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Deputy, Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi
The AUR-Zayn Malik Collaboration: A Musical Revolution in the Making
1 hour ago
The AUR-Zayn Malik Collaboration: A Musical Revolution in the Making
Adam Gilchrist Strikes Down Fake Social Media Quotes, Lauds Pakistani Cricket Team
1 hour ago
Adam Gilchrist Strikes Down Fake Social Media Quotes, Lauds Pakistani Cricket Team
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
2 hours ago
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
Latest Headlines
World News
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
3 mins
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
4 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
4 mins
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
5 mins
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
5 mins
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
5 mins
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
6 mins
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
7 mins
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
Maternal Mortality Crisis: Tragedy Strikes as Mother Dies Post-Childbirth Amid Rising UK Rates
8 mins
Maternal Mortality Crisis: Tragedy Strikes as Mother Dies Post-Childbirth Amid Rising UK Rates
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app