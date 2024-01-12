Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm

In the wake of a three-match Test series against Australia, Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been caught in the crosshairs of criticism. The bone of contention? The diminished velocity of his deliveries, some of which barely touched the 130 kilometers per hour (KPH) mark.

Amid Fears of a Pace Drop

Former Pakistani fast bowler, Waqar Younis, during an interview with ESPNCricinfo, expressed his apprehensions about Shaheen’s potential transformation into a medium pacer if he persisted with such sluggish speeds. This concern emerged as a significant talking point during the series.

A Peculiar Theory Emerges

As the whispers grew louder, Shaheen put forth a rather unusual theory. He proposed that the broadcasters might have tampered with the speed gun’s readings, leading to deceptively low velocity reports. He expressed astonishment at the digits lighting up the stadium’s big screen, which consistently displayed his deliveries hovering around the 132-133 KPH mark, despite his strenuous efforts.

Missed Opportunities and the Wicket Tally

Shaheen also took a moment to reflect on the missed opportunities during the series. He attributed part of the blame to fielders dropping catches off his bowling, which he believes, had a detrimental effect on his wicket tally. By the end of the series, his scorecard read eight wickets at an average of 41.62.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, aside from his performance in the Test series, is also the skipper of the Pakistan T20I team. With a five-match T20I series against New Zealand on the horizon, set to commence five days post the conclusion of the third Test against Australia, Shaheen’s role continues to be pivotal. Even though he was rested on Day 1 in Sydney due to workload management, he remains a crucial cog in the wheel of Pakistan’s cricketing journey.