Shah Rukh Khan's Sons Aryan and AbRam Spotted Playing Football at Home

Witnessing a moment of brotherly camaraderie, Aryan and AbRam, sons of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, were recently caught on camera playing football at their Bandra residence. The video showcasing this delightful event has swiftly traveled across the internet, amassing considerable attention from fans and followers alike.
Football Fever at Mannat
The brothers, often under the public eye, were seen engaged in a fun-filled football match in the garden area of their home, Mannat. Their love for the sport, especially for AbRam, is well-known. The younger sibling has been previously seen wearing Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey at a children's party, embodying his passion for football.
Aryan Khan at D'yavol X Workshop Party
In related news, Aryan Khan, the elder of the two brothers, was spotted at a workshop party for D'yavol X in London. He was seen involved in a conversation with Orry, adding another instance of the Khan brothers' public appearances.
Brothers in Arms
The video of Aryan and AbRam playing football is a rare glimpse into their private lives. It not only showcases their sporting spirits but also the bond they share as brothers. This resonates deeply with fans who, despite their celebrity status, find relatability in these moments of familial warmth. As the video continues to be shared on various online platforms, it reflects the interest and affection fans hold for Shah Rukh Khan's family.