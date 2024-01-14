en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Shadab Khan Defends Teammate Usama Mir After Difficult T20 Debut

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
Shadab Khan Defends Teammate Usama Mir After Difficult T20 Debut

In the wake of a challenging debut in a T20 International match against New Zealand, Pakistani cricketer Usama Mir found a defender in his teammate, Shadab Khan. Mir, who had previously exhibited consistent performance in numerous tough T20 leagues, faced backlash for his debut. In the match, Mir bowled four overs, conceding 51 runs without taking a wicket, resulting in an economy rate of 12.75.

Shadab Khan Steps Up to Defend Teammate

Reacting to the criticism, Shadab Khan took to social media to express his support for Mir. Shadab cautioned against critiquing a player based on a single game, particularly in a match that proved challenging for spinners. He highlighted Mir’s abilities and expressed his confidence in Mir’s capacity to bounce back from the difficult start.

The Bigger Picture: Pakistan’s Loss to New Zealand

Shadab’s message of encouragement followed Pakistan’s defeat to New Zealand by 46 runs in the series opener in Auckland. The loss, coupled with Mir’s challenging debut, sparked a wave of criticism and analysis from cricket enthusiasts and pundits alike.

The Road Ahead for Pakistan Cricket

Despite the defeat and the subsequent criticism, the Pakistan cricket team is looking ahead. Shadab Khan will retain his position as vice-captain for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, under the leadership of Babar Azam. The team is set to begin their campaign with a match against the Netherlands on October 6th in Hyderabad. Hassan Ali is set to rejoin the squad after a lengthy absence, and the team will prepare for the tournament through two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia.

0
Cricket Pakistan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
21 mins ago
Super Smash Spectacle: Exceptional Combo Catch Lights Up New Zealand's T20 Competition
During the 22nd game of New Zealand’s domestic T20 competition, the Super Smash, a moment of cricketing brilliance lit up the field. An incredible catch by two Wellington players, Troy Johnson and Nick Kelly, brought the audience to their feet. The catch, now being heralded as potentially the best combo catch in cricket history, was
Super Smash Spectacle: Exceptional Combo Catch Lights Up New Zealand's T20 Competition
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
5 hours ago
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
7 hours ago
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development
22 mins ago
Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
2 hours ago
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
4 hours ago
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah State Clinches Narrow Victory Over UNLV in Thrilling Basketball Game
9 seconds
Utah State Clinches Narrow Victory Over UNLV in Thrilling Basketball Game
Senator Jim Risch Backs Donald Trump for Upcoming Presidential Race
17 seconds
Senator Jim Risch Backs Donald Trump for Upcoming Presidential Race
Alabama's 2nd Congressional District Primed for Heated Democratic Primary
17 seconds
Alabama's 2nd Congressional District Primed for Heated Democratic Primary
Brigham Young University Triumphs Over University of Central Florida in Tense College Basketball Match
18 seconds
Brigham Young University Triumphs Over University of Central Florida in Tense College Basketball Match
Florida Gators Dominate Arkansas Razorbacks in Decisive Victory
20 seconds
Florida Gators Dominate Arkansas Razorbacks in Decisive Victory
Florida State Triumphs Over Notre Dame in Intense College Basketball Matchup
27 seconds
Florida State Triumphs Over Notre Dame in Intense College Basketball Matchup
BYU Triumphs Over UCF in Thrilling College Basketball Game
35 seconds
BYU Triumphs Over UCF in Thrilling College Basketball Game
TDP's Ganta Srinivasa Rao Likens YSRCP to 'Sinking Ship' Amid Sankranti Celebrations
37 seconds
TDP's Ganta Srinivasa Rao Likens YSRCP to 'Sinking Ship' Amid Sankranti Celebrations
Farmer Nappy Redefines Success and Aims for Global Recognition of Soca Music
53 seconds
Farmer Nappy Redefines Success and Aims for Global Recognition of Soca Music
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app