SF Giants Prospect List 2024: Grant McCray's Ranking and the Rise of Pitching Prospects

As the 2024 baseball season beckons, the San Francisco Giants are nurturing a wealth of talent in their ranks. Reflecting this, the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List has ranked its top 44 prospects, placing center fielder Grant McCray at No. 12. Despite a six-spot dip from last year's ranking, his decline is a testament to the Giants' enriched farm system rather than a reflection of his individual performance.

McCray's 2023 Season: A Close Look

McCray, who is 23 years old, spent the entire 2023 season with High-A Eugene. He posted a .777 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) and a weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of 114. Although he set off with a slow start in April, McCray managed to belt 14 home runs, a decrease from 23 the previous year. However, he compensated for it by leading the system in stolen bases with 52. His defensive prowess in center field is lauded as above-average for the Major Leagues.

Giants' Rising Stars: Winn and Harrison

Apart from McCray, the SF Giants' pitching prospects Keaton Winn and Kyle Harrison are projected to be among the top-25 starters in 2024. Winn, who made his Giants debut in June, impressed with his split-finger pitch. Harrison, called up in August, is anticipated to be a key asset for the Giants in 2024. The duo's rankings are based on their ability to avoid expected runs per batter faced relative to the rest of the league.

Looking Forward: 2024 and Beyond

McCray's future progression in the Giants organization hinges on his ability to curtail strikeouts and leverage his strengths in base-stealing and defense. He is slated to kick off the 2024 season with AA Richmond. Meanwhile, the MLB Pipeline will unveil its 2024 Top 100 Prospects list on January 26th. The list will feature top 10 prospects at each position, offering detailed insights into their stats and stories. The Giants' community and fans will be keen to see where their promising players rank.