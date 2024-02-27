Seymour Lady Owls Celebrate Season with Awards: Sterling and Brown Shine

The Seymour Lady Owls basketball team marked the conclusion of their 2023-24 winter sports season with an annual awards ceremony and banquet, celebrating notable achievements and setting a benchmark for academic and athletic excellence. Under the guidance of Head Coach Jason Longmeier, the team navigated a challenging schedule to finish with a commendable record, all while maintaining a strong focus on academic performance.

Advertisment

Season Highlights and Player Achievements

Despite a final record of 11-12, including matches against top-tier opponents, the team's spirit and dedication remained unbroken. Seniors Journee Brown and Kendall Sterling were the standout stars, both earning spots on the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association All-District 4 team. Sterling, who is set to join Thomas More University, left an indelible mark by surpassing the 1,000-point milestone and setting a new single-season assist record. Brown, on her way to Taylor University, led the team in rebounding, showcasing her prowess on the court.

Team Spirit and Academic Excellence

Advertisment

The Lady Owls also demonstrated exceptional academic discipline, with the team maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 4.0. This achievement underscores the program's commitment to developing well-rounded student-athletes. Other team members, including Claire Marshall and Jaidyn Nichols, were also recognized for their contributions, embodying the team's ethos of hard work and dedication both on and off the court.

Looking Forward

As the team looks ahead to the next season, the legacy of its departing seniors will undoubtedly inspire future Lady Owls. The balance between athletic achievement and academic success remains a cornerstone of the program, with the awards banquet serving as a testament to the team's enduring values and aspirations. The journey of the 2023-24 Seymour Lady Owls is a story of resilience, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence, setting a high standard for seasons to come.

For more details on the Seymour Lady Owls' season and their awards banquet, visit Seymour Tribune.