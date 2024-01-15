Sexton's Retirement Sparks Speculation: Who Will Lead Ireland in the Six Nations?

In a significant development in Irish rugby, legendary player Johnny Sexton has hung up his boots, leaving a void in the team's leadership. Sexton's decision to retire came after Ireland's defeat to New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The spotlight is now on who will fill his shoes as the team's captain, as Ireland braces for the forthcoming Six Nations campaign, with the inaugural match against France slated for February 2.

Who Will Step into Sexton's Shoes?

Former Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris offered his perspective on the impending captaincy during RT Radio One's Game On. Ferris holds that James Ryan, the esteemed Leinster second-row player, is the frontrunner for the captaincy. Ryan's proven track record and leadership skills have made him a favourite among many. However, the race is not for the faint-hearted, and there are other potential contenders vying for the coveted position.

The 'Dark Horse' of the Race

Among the other candidates, Caelan Doris stands out. Doris, a player with a history of leadership at Blackrock College, is a strong contender. His consistent starting position and age profile make him an attractive prospect for the captaincy. Ferris also floated the idea of a short-term solution, with Peter O'Mahony returning to the field and assuming the captaincy. Ferris admitted to the inherent uncertainty surrounding the selection, but suggested that Doris might emerge as a 'dark horse' in the race for the captain's role.

Andy Farrell's Crucial Decision

With the Six Nations looming, Ireland's head coach, Andy Farrell, finds himself in a challenging position. Not only does he have to address the leadership vacuum left by Sexton, but he also must contend with injury concerns as he finalizes his Six Nations training squad. Among others, Ross Byrne seems set to miss the tournament due to a bicep injury, leaving back-up options scant. The selection of the new captain is a decision of significant consequence, expected to be announced by Farrell before the Six Nations kick-off.