Colombia

Sevilla Targets Manchester United’s Young Talent Mateo Mejia

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Sevilla Targets Manchester United’s Young Talent Mateo Mejia

Manchester United’s young Colombian striker, Mateo Mejia, is reportedly in the crosshairs of Spanish club Sevilla. The 20-year-old, currently part of United’s Under-21 team, has shown potential despite being on the periphery of the senior team, a fact that hasn’t escaped the notice of the La Liga club.

Mateo Mejia: A Rising Star

Mateo Mejia has demonstrated his potential in Manchester United’s youth setup with three goals and five assists in the Premier League 2. Despite the promising performance, he has yet to break into the first team, primarily due to injuries.

Sevilla’s Interest

Sevilla’s interest in Mejia appears to be centered on his potential and the opportunity to offer him regular first-team football, something that United has been unable to provide. Sevilla is reportedly best positioned to sign Mejia, who has also drawn attention from other clubs. However, Manchester United too are considering offering him a new contract.

Contract Expiration and Future Prospects

With Mateo Mejia’s contract set to expire at the end of the current season, there could be a window of opportunity for Sevilla to acquire the young forward. The Red Devils may be open to a sale during the winter window, provided they retain a percentage of any future fee received for Mejia. This interest from Sevilla highlights the recognition of Mejia’s talents beyond England and points towards a promising future for the young player.

0
Colombia Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

