Severn Valley Railway Triumphs at 2024 Heritage Railway Association Awards

The Severn Valley Railway: A Triumph at the 2024 Heritage Railway Association Awards

Advertisment

A Night of Glory and Recognition

In the heart of England, nestled amidst the picturesque beauty of Worcestershire and Shropshire, lies the Severn Valley Railway (SVR). On the 13th of February, 2024, this beloved institution added another chapter to its illustrious history, sweeping three top awards and earning high commendations in two categories at the annual Heritage Railway Association (HRA) awards.

A Trifecta of Victories and Commendations

Advertisment

The SVR's wins spanned a diverse range of categories, reflecting the railway's commitment to excellence and innovation. The first of these accolades was the Award for Diesel and Electric Locomotion, bestowed in recognition of the railway's events celebrating half a century of diesel preservation.

The SVR-based Class 50 Alliance and Fifty Fund claimed the Rail Express Modern Traction Award for their tireless efforts in preserving and promoting modern traction. Additionally, they received a high commendation in the Team of the Year category, a testament to their unity and dedication.

The restoration of LMS corridor composite No 24617, a labor of love and craftsmanship, earned the SVR a well-deserved high commendation.

Advertisment

A Preservationist's Passion

The crowning glory of the evening, however, was the Railway Magazine Preservationist of the Year award presented to Jonathan 'Gus' Dunster, the SVR's managing director. Dunster's unwavering dedication to the cause of preservation, both as a volunteer with the Class 50 Alliance and in his role at the helm of the SVR, resonated deeply with the jury.

A Tribute to Tireless Efforts

Advertisment

The HRA's chief executive praised the SVR team for their hard work and dedication, stating, "The SVR's achievements are a shining example of what can be accomplished with passion, perseverance, and a shared vision."

As the applause fades and the spotlight turns to the next chapter, one thing remains clear: the Severn Valley Railway's triumph at the 2024 HRA awards is not just a testament to their past accomplishments, but a beacon of promise for the future.

The SVR's journey continues, fueled by the spirit of preservation and the enduring magic of railway heritage.