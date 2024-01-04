en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Severn Basketball Triumphs Over St. Mary’s in Historic Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
Severn Basketball Triumphs Over St. Mary’s in Historic Victory

In a striking display of prowess, the Severn boys basketball team clinched a decisive 69-38 victory over their archrival St. Mary’s, signaling a potential shift in the dynamics of this long-standing rivalry. The game bore witness to Severn’s tenacity and skillful execution, culminating in a historical win, the largest under the stewardship of coach Mike Glasby.

Kingston Price: The Man of the Hour

Kingston Price, the senior guard, emerged as the leading scorer, contributing a commendable 19 points to the team’s triumph. This victory wasn’t just another win for Price; it was a personal vindication and a morale booster for the entire team. With this performance, Price is inching closer to his personal milestone of 1,000 career points, a feat that will undoubtedly further cement his legacy.

A Multi-Faceted Offensive Strategy

Severn’s strategic mastery was evident in their multi-pronged offensive assault. Freshman Corey Dixon and DJ Lee played pivotal roles in diversifying Severn’s scoring threats, thereby keeping St. Mary’s defense on their toes. Despite the Saints’ attempts to leverage their size advantage, Severn’s superior accuracy and stout defense effectively neutralized their efforts.

Overcoming Past Challenges

Severn’s triumphant performance also served as a stark contrast to their previous encounters with St. Mary’s. The Saints, having dominated the rivalry post Severn’s narrow one-point victory in 2020, faced a reinvigorated Severn team that had learned from its past mistakes. Recognizing the pitfalls of complacency, Severn maintained their focus even as their lead grew, successfully averting the diminishing leads that had plagued their previous games.

The game was a challenging litmus test for St. Mary’s, who struggled with turnovers and decision-making, a problem their coach Trey Quinn has vowed to address. Still, the night belonged to Severn, whose triumphant return after missing the entire 2020-21 season has reignited their rivalry with St. Mary’s, with all eyes set on the upcoming rematch.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
35 seconds ago
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
In a revealing exposé from The Athletic, multiple top high school football recruits have characterized the demeanor of Alabama Head Coach, Nick Saban, as off-putting during the recruitment process. These candid perspectives were shared anonymously at the Under Armour All-America Game’s media day, shedding light on the often opaque world of college football recruitment. Recruits’
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
Charles Barkley's Take on Dating Apps and 'Inside the NBA' Return
4 mins ago
Charles Barkley's Take on Dating Apps and 'Inside the NBA' Return
Bluefield Beavers Triumph Over Shady Spring Tigers in New River CTC Invitational
4 mins ago
Bluefield Beavers Triumph Over Shady Spring Tigers in New River CTC Invitational
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
56 seconds ago
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
Cricket Fiji Scrambles for Alternate Venue Amid Albert Park Closure
3 mins ago
Cricket Fiji Scrambles for Alternate Venue Amid Albert Park Closure
Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90
3 mins ago
Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90
Latest Headlines
World News
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
32 seconds
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
35 seconds
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
40 seconds
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
56 seconds
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
Basdeo Panday: A Multifaceted Leader Remembered
1 min
Basdeo Panday: A Multifaceted Leader Remembered
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
South Korea Close to Completing Collection of Penalties from Late President Chun Doo-hwan
3 mins
South Korea Close to Completing Collection of Penalties from Late President Chun Doo-hwan
Cricket Fiji Scrambles for Alternate Venue Amid Albert Park Closure
3 mins
Cricket Fiji Scrambles for Alternate Venue Amid Albert Park Closure
Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90
3 mins
Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app