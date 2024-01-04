Severn Basketball Triumphs Over St. Mary’s in Historic Victory

In a striking display of prowess, the Severn boys basketball team clinched a decisive 69-38 victory over their archrival St. Mary’s, signaling a potential shift in the dynamics of this long-standing rivalry. The game bore witness to Severn’s tenacity and skillful execution, culminating in a historical win, the largest under the stewardship of coach Mike Glasby.

Kingston Price: The Man of the Hour

Kingston Price, the senior guard, emerged as the leading scorer, contributing a commendable 19 points to the team’s triumph. This victory wasn’t just another win for Price; it was a personal vindication and a morale booster for the entire team. With this performance, Price is inching closer to his personal milestone of 1,000 career points, a feat that will undoubtedly further cement his legacy.

A Multi-Faceted Offensive Strategy

Severn’s strategic mastery was evident in their multi-pronged offensive assault. Freshman Corey Dixon and DJ Lee played pivotal roles in diversifying Severn’s scoring threats, thereby keeping St. Mary’s defense on their toes. Despite the Saints’ attempts to leverage their size advantage, Severn’s superior accuracy and stout defense effectively neutralized their efforts.

Overcoming Past Challenges

Severn’s triumphant performance also served as a stark contrast to their previous encounters with St. Mary’s. The Saints, having dominated the rivalry post Severn’s narrow one-point victory in 2020, faced a reinvigorated Severn team that had learned from its past mistakes. Recognizing the pitfalls of complacency, Severn maintained their focus even as their lead grew, successfully averting the diminishing leads that had plagued their previous games.

The game was a challenging litmus test for St. Mary’s, who struggled with turnovers and decision-making, a problem their coach Trey Quinn has vowed to address. Still, the night belonged to Severn, whose triumphant return after missing the entire 2020-21 season has reignited their rivalry with St. Mary’s, with all eyes set on the upcoming rematch.