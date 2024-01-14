Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding

As a frigid wave sweeps across the United States, major portions of the country brace for a severe winter weather forecast that includes dangerously cold winds, freezing rains, and heavy snowfall. The extreme weather is set to persist through the upcoming weekend and into next week. The Northeast, already grappling with record high tides and flooding, faces further challenges as homes in Maine and New Hampshire bear the brunt of the onslaught.

Historic High Tide Hits Northeast

The National Weather Service has revealed that a gauge in Portland, Maine, reported a historic high tide, signaling the severity of the current weather conditions. The relentless weather has not only impacted daily life but has also left its mark on the sports world. The Kansas City Chiefs’ recent victory over the Miami Dolphins has gone down in the annals of NFL history as the fourth coldest game ever played.

Millions Under Winter Weather Advisories

As of Saturday night, millions find themselves under various winter weather advisories, with over 90 million people affected by wind chill warnings. Major snowstorms are pounding cities along the Great Lakes and other regions, with additional heavy snowfall in the forecast. New York City, currently preparing for potential snow squalls accompanied by strong winds and freezing temperatures, has been put on alert by the city’s Emergency Management Department.

Sports and Subzero Conditions

In Kansas City, the Chiefs seem to have mastered the art of playing in extreme cold, maintaining their lead in a game against the Dolphins, partly due to the stadium’s underground heating system. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s governor has declared a state of emergency due to the ‘very dangerous conditions’ created by significant snowfall and sub-zero wind chills.