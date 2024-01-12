Severe Weather Cancels Iowa State's Wrestling Dual Against Pittsburgh

Severe weather conditions in Iowa have resulted in the cancellation of the wrestling dual between Iowa State University and the University of Pittsburgh, which is ranked 15th. The precarious weather made it hazardous for Pittsburgh's team to travel to Ames, where the event was scheduled. The match will not be rescheduled this season. This situation follows a previous encounter between the two teams in December at the Collegiate Duals, in which Iowa State emerged victorious with a 21-14 score over Pittsburgh.

Rescheduling and Precautions Amid Weather Crisis

In light of the current weather conditions, Iowa State's forthcoming dual against Utah Valley has been rescheduled from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday morning to avoid the worst of the storm. The Hilton Coliseum has been named as the venue for this rescheduled event. Fans are being strongly encouraged to prioritize safety and watch from home instead of risking travel during the storm. The decision reflects a concerted effort to ensure the safety of all participants and fans amid the severe weather, demonstrating the university's commitment to the well-being of its community.

More Than Just a Game

In a separate but heartwarming turn of events, Iowa State's Julien Broderson shared his experiences of becoming a new father and his involvement in the search for a lost child. The personal note adds a human touch to the sporting news, reminding us that these athletes are more than just their performances on the mat - they are individuals with personal lives, triumphs, and challenges.