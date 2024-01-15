Seventh Revenant Ultra Adventure Run Set to Challenge Athletes

Marking its seventh triumphant return, the Revenant Ultra Adventure Run is set to test the mettle of the most intrepid athletes. This rigorous race, renowned for its extreme endurance trials, will commence once again at Welcome Rock, north of Garston, on State Highway 6, Southland. Over the span of 60 grueling hours, the competitors will face a challenging course that demands nothing less than their best.

Advertisment

Demands of the Daunting Course

Enveloped by the rawness of Southland's terrain, the race course spans four laps, totaling approximately 200 kilometers. But it's not merely the distance that makes this race daunting. The real test lies in the colossal 16,000 meters of vertical climbing, pushing the boundaries of human endurance and resilience.

Bracing for the Challenge

Advertisment

Adding to the severity of the race, it strictly limits the use of modern navigation tools. No watches will be allowed. Contestants will have to rely solely on the traditional navigation duo: a compass and a map. Moreover, race organizer Scott Worthington revealed hints of minor route alterations, a strategic move to intensify the challenge for the participants.

Competitors on the Horizon

Each year, the Revenant Ultra Adventure Run accommodates only 40 competitors. This year, the number has seen a slight expansion to welcome additional runners, including those from Japan, who were unable to participate due to Covid-19 restrictions in past events. Among the competitors to watch out for are Fynn Mitchell and Josiah Murphy from the Fear Youth Adventure Racing team. Despite the race's notorious reputation, these athletes are gearing up to face the challenge head-on. To date, only four people have ever completed the race, making the anticipation for this year's champion even more intense.

The race is set to kick off sometime after the 5pm briefing on Thursday, January 18. There will be strict checkpoints in place, ensuring the race maintains its rigorous standards. As we count down to this extraordinary event, the world watches in anticipation, ready to witness the spectacle of human endurance and willpower that the Revenant Ultra Adventure Run is known for.