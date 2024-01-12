en English
Fitness

Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen Flaunts Six-Pack from Gymnastics and Diet

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:34 am EST
Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen Flaunts Six-Pack from Gymnastics and Diet

Seven-year-old Kynlee Heiman, a beauty pageant queen from Los Angeles, has drawn attention for her developed six-pack, a testament to her rigorous gymnastics training and strict diet. Since the tender age of two, Kynlee has been competing in pageants, her athletic abilities further honed as she embraced the world of gymnastics, introduced by her mother, Angel Heiman.

Aspiring Olympian in the Making

Kynlee’s aspirations are set high – she dreams of competing in the Olympics. Her dedication to her goal is evident as she trains approximately four times a week, often under the watchful eyes of her mother. Angel, who previously ran a cheer gym, believes that Kynlee’s hard work and the family genetics play a significant role in her developed physique, as Kynlee’s siblings also exhibit muscular builds.

Profound Passion for Gymnastics and Pageantry

Young Kynlee’s passion for gymnastics, fitness, and pageantry is palpable. Despite her tender age, she has already surpassed her mother’s skill set, mastering the art of applying a full face of makeup in addition to her physical prowess.

Navigating the Social Media Landscape

Angel has taken to documenting Kynlee’s remarkable journey on social media, a move that has drawn admiration, but not without a fair share of negative comments from online trolls. However, Angel remains undeterred by the negativity, determined to continue supporting Kynlee’s endeavors. She takes immense pride in Kynlee’s strength and unwavering work ethic, firmly believing that her daughter serves as an inspiration to many.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

