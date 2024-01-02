Seven Network Tops Tuesday Night’s Australian TV Ratings With Big Bash League Game

In the latest unfolding of Australia’s television ratings, the Seven network asserted its dominance on Tuesday night. With a primary share of 33% and a network share of 21.5%, it emerged victorious, thanks to the Big Bash League game that attracted 318,000 viewers. The gripping matchup saw the Melbourne Stars triumph over the Melbourne Renegades, further fuelling the viewers’ enthusiasm.

Competing Networks and Their Offerings

Hot on the heels of Seven, the Nine network secured the second spot with a primary share of 29.4% and a network share of 20.8%. Its flagship program, ‘A Current Affair’, garnered significant attention with 583,000 viewers. The episode featured the touching story of 13-year-old Ella Hafda, who was unjustly denied a holiday refund after a cancer diagnosis. The network also attracted 460,000 viewers for a rerun of ‘Travel Guides’.

Performance of Other Networks

ABC’s ‘A Symphonic Odyssey: Professor Brian Cox’ drew an audience of 258,000 viewers, while ‘Brian Cox: Seven Days On Mars’ had a viewership of 156,000. Network Ten’s ‘The Project’ recorded 106,000 and 173,000 viewers for its two segments, respectively. Its show ‘Thank God You’re Here’ had a viewership of 135,000. An audience of 100,000 tuned in to SBS for ‘Who Do You Think You Are’, while ‘Spike Milligan: The Unseen Archive’ had 112,000 viewers.

Earlier Ratings Data

Earlier ratings data revealed that 447,000 viewers watched the 2023 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race on Seven. ABC’s ‘Call The Midwife: Christmas Special’ was watched by 558,000 viewers, while Nine’s ‘Travel Guides’ saw an increase of 9%, reaching 653,000 viewers.

The Big Bash League season of 2021-22, which ran from December 5, 2021, to January 28, 2022, concluded with the Perth Scorchers clinching the title. This season marked the first BBL First Nations round, with teams playing in Adelaide donning Indigenous kits. The defending champions, Sydney Sixers, had previously claimed the title for the third time in the 2020-21 season.