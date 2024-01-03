en English
Australia

Seven Network Leads in Australian TV Ratings for January 3, 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
Seven Network Leads in Australian TV Ratings for January 3, 2024

As the first week of 2024 unfolds, the Australian TV ratings of January 3 reveal a competitive race for viewership among networks. The Seven network led the night, boasting a primary share of 34.9% and a network share of 22.5%. Its multi-channel 7Two further secured its position by claiming the highest share among multi-channels with 5.0%. On the other hand, the Nine network followed closely behind with a primary share of 27.0% and a network share of 19.4%.

Programs That Captivated the Audience

Various programs across different networks managed to draw in significant viewership. The Nine network’s ‘A Current Affair’ attracted an audience of 348,000, narrating the gripping tale of reality TV star Teddy Briggs’ e-commerce business going into liquidation with debts amounting to $600,000. The United Cup tennis event on Nine, showcasing Australia’s victory over Serbia 3-0, held the attention of 275,000 viewers. The Big Bash cricket match on the Seven network, between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat, was watched by 361,000 viewers. The game ended in a thrilling victory for Brisbane Heat by three runs.

Viewer Engagement Across Different Channels

ABC’s repeat of ‘Hard Quiz’ and two back-to-back airings of ‘Spicks and Specks’ managed to draw 382,000, 216,000, and 83,000 viewers respectively. Channel 10’s ‘The Project’ hosted celebrities Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, and recorded viewership of 109,000 at 6.30 pm and 183,000 at 7.00 pm. Their repeat of ‘Thank God You’re Here’ intrigued 165,000 viewers. SBS’s unique offerings ‘How to Make It in Comedy’ and ‘Monster: The Mystery of Loch Ness’ were watched by 73,000 and 71,000 people respectively.

Looking Back: December’s TV Ratings

Reflecting on December’s TV ratings, ‘The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023’ aired on ABC, topped the charts with a viewership of 657,000, marking an 11% increase. Nine’s ‘Taronga: Who’s Who In The Zoo’ experienced a 10% increase in viewership with 506,000 viewers. Simultaneously, 10’s ‘Thank God You’re Here’ saw a 6% rise in viewership with 192,000 viewers.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

