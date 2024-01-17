Settlement Reached in Cyclist's Heat Stroke Death, Prompting Safety Reforms

In a landmark case that has brought about significant changes to international cycling safety standards, the family of London cyclist Barry 'Baz' Covington has secured a six-figure settlement over his tragic death in the UCI Gran Fondo Amateur World Championships in France back in August 2017. Covington, known for his remarkable endurance, succumbed to heat stroke and dehydration during the race, which was conducted in extreme heat of up to 39C.

Negligence and Breach of Duty

The legal action against the event's insurers, AXA France, was pursued by the Hugh James law firm on behalf of Covington's family. The case was centered around allegations of negligence and breach of duty, stemming from complaints about insufficient volunteer staffing and inadequate water supply at feeding stations during the race. This led to a desperate scramble for water among participants, some resorting to picking up discarded bottles or relying on the generosity of spectators.

Ensuring Future Rider Safety

The UCI, the global governing body of cycling, is now set to implement a new high-temperature protocol to better protect riders in future events. The proposed recommendations may include moving the start zones to shaded areas, providing cold drinks and crushed ice, increasing the number of refueling motorbikes, and altering the start times of events. The Covington family expressed their relief at both the settlement and the forthcoming safety changes.

A Case of Lasting Impact

Rebecca Gilmore of Hugh James underscored the case's significant impact on improving rider safety. She emphasized that the unfortunate incident involving Covington has led to a much-needed rethink of safety measures during such events. James Hanscomb from the Penge Cycle Club, where Covington was a member, remembered his friend's endurance and spirit, and acknowledged the positive safety changes that have been set in motion as a direct result of this tragic incident. The cycling world is hopeful that these new measures will ensure that such a tragic event is not repeated in the future.