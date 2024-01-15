Sets in the South: A Roaring Success despite Rain

Albany's Attwell Park Speedway was ablaze with roaring engines and tire smoke as it hosted the second successful year of the Sets in the South event. Despite the capricious weather occasionally spilling rain on the asphalt, the event drew a crowd of over 1800 spectators, all eager to witness the adrenaline-fueled spectacle of burnout competitions.

Two Days of High-Octane Action

Over 140 competitors, split between various classes, took to the speedway over the course of two days. The opening day saw 98 cars vying for a spot in the qualifying rounds. The spectators were treated to an exhibition of dual skids, a spectacle that quickly became a crowd favorite. The qualifying rounds continued on Saturday, building anticipation and excitement that culminated in the evening's finals.

Victorious Burnout Gladiators

When the tire smoke settled, three drivers emerged victorious in their respective classes. In the V8 class, Shannon Carson took home the laurels. The 6-cylinder final saw Dayne Bairstow clinching the top spot, while Wayne Daw proved unbeatable in the blown class. Their triumphs underscored a weekend of high-octane competition and camaraderie among the participants.

A Vision for the Future

Event organizer Paul Phillips expressed satisfaction with the event's success and the positive feedback from attendees. However, he is not resting on his laurels. Phillips has grand plans for the future of Sets in the South. His vision includes adding elements like pyrotechnics to the event, and promoting the music aspect to create a more comprehensive spectator experience. He envisions Sets in the South not just as a burnout competition, but as a value-packed weekend getaway that includes live entertainment.