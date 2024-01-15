Seton Hill University Mourns Loss of Beloved Basketball Coach Connor Laverty

In a sorrow-filled announcement, Seton Hill University's men's basketball team mourns the passing of 25-year-old assistant coach, Connor Laverty. He succumbed to lymphoma on Friday, marking the end of a relentless battle against the disease that he had previously conquered five times. His adversity was compounded by hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), an immune deficiency usually affecting children, where the body's own white blood cells besiege the organs.

Unwavering Spirit Amidst Adversity

Laverty's treatment regimen meant he could not be physically present with the team throughout the season. However, his spirit remained an unyielding pillar of strength for the Griffins. Laverty is remembered not just as a coach, but also as a mentor whose high character and unwavering positive attitude left an indelible mark on his team.

An Exemplary Sportsman and Leader

Known for his high basketball IQ, relatability to players, and strong work ethic, Laverty was more than just a coach. He was a former athlete with an illustrious playing career, registering 1,000 points at both Ocean City High School and Division III Widener. At Widener, his prowess on the court earned him the title of Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season, alongside all-region honors.

Preserving Laverty's Legacy

His legacy continues to inspire at Widener, where his No. 21 jersey is draped over a chair on the team sideline during games, a poignant tribute to a beloved player and coach. At Seton Hill, Laverty is credited with helping to transform the culture of the men's basketball team. Both Seton Hill's athletic director, Chris Snyder, and Widener's head coach, Chris Carideo, hailed Laverty for his positive influence and the enduring impact he had on those around him.