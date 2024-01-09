en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown

The anticipation is palpable for the forthcoming NCAA Basketball game between the Seton Hall Pirates and Georgetown Hoyas, set to tip-off on Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The game promises a thrilling contest between two teams battling to advance their standings in the Big East Conference.

New Coach, New Era for the Hoyas

Georgetown, holding an overall record of 8-7, is showing signs of resurgence under the stewardship of new coach Ed Cooley. Their home record stands strong at 7-4. A recent victory over DePaul Blue Demons, with a standout performance from Supreme Cook, reflects the team’s potential under Cooley’s leadership.

Seton Hall Pirates Ready to Anchor a Victory

Conversely, the Seton Hall Pirates, with a 10-5 overall record, are favorites going into the game with a 7 point lead. Their recent victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles, with significant contributions from Al-Amir Dawes and Kadary Richmond, demonstrated their strength on the court. Despite having a 1-2 road record, they have dominated the last five games against the Hoyas.

Predictions and Betting Insights

SportsLine’s model, simulating every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times, has made some noteworthy predictions. The model, currently on a roll with its college basketball picks, suggests that the game’s outcome could offer value for bettors. Interestingly, despite Seton Hall winning the last five games, Georgetown has had a better performance against the spread during the same period. The over/under is set at 139.5 points, indicating a high-scoring game.

Both teams demonstrated strong rebounding in their recent games, which could prove to be a significant factor in the upcoming matchup. As the clock ticks down to Tuesday’s game, both Seton Hall Pirates and Georgetown Hoyas will be looking to bring their best to the court, promising a nail-biting clash for basketball fans.

0
NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NBA

See more
1 hour ago
Conneaut's Resilient Comeback Leads to Victory Over Cochranton
In a non-region basketball match on January 9th, Conneaut Area Senior High School’s girl’s basketball team, the Eagles, marked a triumphant 50-31 victory over Cochranton. The game was a spectacle of strength and strategy, with the Eagles demonstrating a robust physical game, out-rebounding Cochranton significantly, and maintaining a tight defense throughout the duration of the
Conneaut's Resilient Comeback Leads to Victory Over Cochranton
Paolo Banchero Crowned NBA Rookie of the Year: A Season of Triumph for Orlando Magic
7 hours ago
Paolo Banchero Crowned NBA Rookie of the Year: A Season of Triumph for Orlando Magic
Buddy Hield Shines in Pacers' Victory over Celtics
8 hours ago
Buddy Hield Shines in Pacers' Victory over Celtics
Thrills and Spills: Recent High School Basketball Games' Outcomes
1 hour ago
Thrills and Spills: Recent High School Basketball Games' Outcomes
Winter Transfer Window: European Clubs in a Frenzy Over Potential Moves
6 hours ago
Winter Transfer Window: European Clubs in a Frenzy Over Potential Moves
Brooklyn Nets: The NBA's Rising Global Ambassadors
6 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets: The NBA's Rising Global Ambassadors
Latest Headlines
World News
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
28 seconds
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
49 seconds
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat
53 seconds
EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 min
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
1 min
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
Trump's Legal Team Champions Presidential Immunity in Landmark Case
1 min
Trump's Legal Team Champions Presidential Immunity in Landmark Case
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
3 mins
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
Thiruvananthapuram: A Lifeline for Maldivians Amid India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions
3 mins
Thiruvananthapuram: A Lifeline for Maldivians Amid India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
3 mins
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 min
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app