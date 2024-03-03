Seton Hall Prep's Overtime Loss to Pingry Ends Season in NJSIAA Ice Hockey Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- In a heart-stopping conclusion to their 2023-24 season, Seton Hall Prep's ice hockey team faced a narrow 4-3 overtime defeat against Pingry in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association's ice hockey tournament. The gripping match took place at Richard J. Codey Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 20, marking a premature end to the Pirates' hopes for tournament glory.

Early Game Dominance

The game kicked off with Seton Hall Prep showcasing their skills and teamwork early on. Sophomore Zachary Cumming spearheaded the scoring for the Pirates, netting a goal just 1:39 into the match following a scramble in front of the net, with junior Aidan Kelleher assisting. Momentum continued in the Pirates' favor as sophomore John Renzullo fired a slap shot from the left circle, doubling their lead to 2-0 only 1:10 later, thanks to senior Hudson Rocheville's assist. This early dominance set the tone for what was expected to be a successful outing for Seton Hall Prep.

Turning Tides and Overtime Despair

As the game progressed, the tides began to turn. Pingry found their rhythm, managing to claw back and eventually tie the game, forcing it into overtime. The high-stakes overtime period was fraught with tension on both sides. Despite their early advantage and fighting spirit, Seton Hall Prep ultimately succumbed to a 4-3 loss when Pingry scored the decisive goal, dashing the Pirates' aspirations for advancing in the tournament.

Reflections and Future Prospects

The loss, though bitter, provides a learning opportunity for the young Seton Hall Prep team. With key players such as Zachary Cumming and John Renzullo only in their sophomore year, the future holds promise for this squad. The experience gained from such a closely contested match in a high-pressure environment will undoubtedly serve as a valuable foundation for the team's development. As they look ahead, the Pirates are poised to return stronger, with sights set on not only making a deep run in next season's tournament but also on claiming victory.