Seth Rollins to Defend World Heavyweight Championship Against Jinder Mahal on 'WWE Monday Night RAW'

The wrestling world is set to witness a high-stakes face-off as the 32nd season of 'WWE Monday Night RAW' continues to roll out heart-stopping matches. The next episode, scheduled for January 15, features a headline match where Jinder Mahal will compete against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Where to Watch

The episode will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on USA Network, accessible through channel finders on various cable providers' websites. For viewers who do not have cable or prefer streaming, the events of 'WWE Monday Night RAW' can be streamed live on platforms such as Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer free trials. Fans can also catch up on previous episodes on these platforms, providing an opportunity to revisit spectacular athletic performances and dramatic storylines that have come to define this longstanding series.

Anticipating the Clash

As Seth Rollins prepares to defend his World Heavyweight Championship, the wrestling community is abuzz with speculation. Jinder Mahal, a former WWE Champion himself, poses a formidable challenge. With the possibility of a historic title change, the match may see a surprise winner. Adding fuel to this fiery anticipation is the speculations about a potential cash-in by Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest.

Confidence and Celebrations

Jinder Mahal, confident in his impending success, has even announced plans for a post-match celebration. It's this blend of athletic prowess, dramatic storylines, and the sheer unpredictability of outcomes that makes 'WWE Monday Night Raw' a captivating spectacle for fans worldwide.