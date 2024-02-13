Seth Rollins: The Most Wanted at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, is a man on a mission. At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event in Las Vegas, he sat down with Fightful to discuss his title defense, the challenges of the WWE schedule, and the motivation that drives him to be the best. With WrestleMania 40 just around the corner, Rollins is ready to prove that he is, indeed, the most wanted in the WWE Universe.

Advertisment

A Championship Defense Like No Other

With the eyes of the world upon him, Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The stakes have never been higher, and the pressure is on. However, Rollins thrives under pressure, and he's looking forward to the chance to prove his mettle against the best the WWE has to offer.

"I've always been the type of person who operates best with a chip on my shoulder," Rollins told Fightful. "There's always something to prove, always something to achieve. It's what drives me to be the best."

Advertisment

Rollins' desire to prove himself has led to some of the most memorable moments in recent WWE history. Chief among them is his cash-in at WrestleMania 31, where he capitalized on an opportunity to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in dramatic fashion.

"Cashing in at WrestleMania was a bigger moment than being on the marquee," Rollins said. "It was a statement that I was willing to do whatever it takes to be the best. I'm ready to make that same statement at WrestleMania 40."

The Grind of the WWE Schedule

Advertisment

Ask any WWE Superstar, and they'll tell you that the schedule is grueling. The demands on their time, energy, and bodies are immense. Rollins, however, sees it as an opportunity to separate himself from the pack.

"Compared to UFC fighters, our schedule is insane," Rollins said. "But it's also what makes us the best. We're constantly pushing ourselves, constantly testing our limits. It's a challenge, but it's a challenge I'm more than willing to accept."

The demands of the WWE schedule have also given Rollins a new appreciation for his fellow Superstars. He's quick to point out that every Superstar on the roster is there for a reason and that they all bring something unique to the table.

Advertisment

"I have so much respect for the guys and girls in the locker room," Rollins said. "We're all out there, night after night, giving it our all. It's a fraternity, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Standing Up for Cody Rhodes

During the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event, Rollins found himself defending Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock. It was a surprising turn of events, but Rollins was more than up to the task.

Advertisment

"Cody's a good dude, and he deserves respect," Rollins said. "I wasn't going to stand by and let Roman and The Rock disrespect him like that. It's not who I am, and it's not what the WWE is about."

Rollins' defense of Rhodes was a reminder that the WWE is more than just a competition. It's a community, and its members look out for one another. It's a lesson that Rollins takes to heart, both in and out of the ring.

As the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Rollins is a leader in the locker room and a role model for the next generation of Superstars. He's a man driven by a desire to be the best, to prove himself, and to stand up for what he believes in. At WrestleMania 40, he'll have the chance to do just that.

Seth Rollins, the undisputed champion, is ready for WrestleMania 40. He's ready to defend his title, to prove himself against the best, and to stand up for what he believes in. The WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating the event, and Rollins is eager to deliver. As he so eloquently put it, "I'm ready to make a statement at WrestleMania 40. I'm ready to show the world that I'm the best."