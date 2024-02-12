Serie A Clubs Vote to Keep 20 Teams in Top Division

In a decision that has far-reaching implications for Italian football, Serie A clubs voted to maintain the current number of teams in the top division at 20 during their shareholders' meeting in Milan on Monday.

The Push for Reduction

Some of the top clubs, including Juventus, Milan, Inter, and Roma, had pushed for a reduction in the number of clubs to improve the quality of football. However, they failed to secure the necessary majority of 14 votes. The proposal faced criticism from directors of other clubs.

"I think the attitude of [the clubs in question] was wrong," Urbino Cairo, Torino president, said to reporters after the meeting. "I would say what they wanted to do seemed like a super league."

The Conundrum of Match Overload

Milan president Paolo Scaroni made the case for reducing the number of teams to reporters prior to the meeting and vote. "In reality, clubs like us who play international competitions and who have many players called up by the national teams complain about too many matches," Scaroni said.

He further added, "The players play the continental tournaments, their national team matches, the Italian Cup and the league. All this leads to a load of matches that becomes unbearable and which is the cause of many injuries."

Scaroni's sentiment was echoed by many, as the increasing number of games played by top clubs and players has become a concern in recent years.

The Proposal for Reforms

Despite the failed attempt to reduce the league size, a proposal for reforms was approved which will be presented at the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Italian football federation (FIGC) in March.

The Italian league is pushing for more autonomy from the FIGC, similar to the Premier League in England. "Currently, the system does not give Serie A the autonomy and decision-making weight it should have with respect to economic weight," Serie A president Lorenzo Casini said after a meeting of Serie A clubs last week.

As Italian football navigates this critical juncture, the decision to maintain the current number of teams in Serie A is a testament to the delicate balance between ambition and tradition in the sport.

The upcoming reforms proposal and the push for more autonomy from the FIGC signal a new chapter in the history of Italian football, one that aims to strike a balance between the needs of the top clubs and the integrity of the league.

As the dust settles on this recent decision, all eyes will be on the Extraordinary General Assembly in March, where the future of Serie A and Italian football will be further shaped and defined.

Reporting by Trevor Stynes; Editing by Christian Radnedge

