en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Argentina

Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?

In a turn of events that foreshadows a significant shift in the team dynamics of Manchester United, it appears that the Argentine goalkeeper, Sergio Romero, is nearing the end of his tenure with the club. Having served primarily as a backup to first-choice keeper David De Gea for nearly six years, Romero’s exit seemed inevitable upon the return of Dean Henderson from a loan spell at Sheffield United.

Rumors of a potential transfer

Rumors of Romero’s departure gained momentum after a frustrated social media post from his partner, indicating potential interest from other Premier League clubs. However, a transfer for Romero failed to materialize during the previous transfer window. Recent developments suggest an imminent move is on the horizon, with Romero having bid farewell to his teammates and club staff.

Next destination: Boca Juniors?

Reports suggest that Romero is currently in Buenos Aires, with speculation linking him to a probable transfer to Boca Juniors. His contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season, but the club has granted him permission to train in Argentina while he scouts for a new team.

Return to training if transfer falls through

If a transfer does not happen this month, Romero will be expected to return to training in Manchester. The goalkeeper began his professional career with Racing Club in Argentina before making his way to Europe, where he played for teams such as AZ Alkmaar, Sampdoria, and Monaco before eventually joining Manchester United under Louis van Gaal.

Interestingly, fellow Argentine and United player Marcos Rojo is also in Argentina, surrounded by rumors of a potential transfer. The coming weeks will reveal whether these transfers will indeed take place, marking significant changes in the team dynamics of Manchester United.

0
Argentina Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Argentina

See more
15 mins ago
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Mariyah Saldana, a prodigious talent from South Jordan, Utah, has achieved a significant milestone in her burgeoning basketball career. She has been selected for the U21 USA Team, preparing to compete in the World Deaf Basketball Championships in Argentina. This achievement exemplifies the sterling efforts of a young woman who started her basketball journey around
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
19 hours ago
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
22 hours ago
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
6 hours ago
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
Diego Maradona Jr. Alleges Foul Play in Father's Death
7 hours ago
Diego Maradona Jr. Alleges Foul Play in Father's Death
Mark Camilleri Chronicles the Life of Maltese-born Argentinian Naval Hero Juan Bautista Azopardo
12 hours ago
Mark Camilleri Chronicles the Life of Maltese-born Argentinian Naval Hero Juan Bautista Azopardo
Latest Headlines
World News
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
6 seconds
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
16 seconds
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
17 seconds
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
26 seconds
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
32 seconds
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
Ronnie O'Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title
33 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
36 seconds
Ricky Hatton's Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start
Tom Dallison Shines in New Role During Colchester's Draw Against Bradford City
42 seconds
Tom Dallison Shines in New Role During Colchester's Draw Against Bradford City
Florida Gators Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Game against Georgia Bulldogs
43 seconds
Florida Gators Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Game against Georgia Bulldogs
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app