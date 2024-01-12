en English
Argentina

Sergio Aguero: The Unrivalled Hat-Trick King of the Premier League

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Sergio Aguero: The Unrivalled Hat-Trick King of the Premier League

On a day etched permanently in the annals of football history, Sergio Aguero, the celebrated Argentine striker of Manchester City, shattered two significant Premier League records during an unforgettable match against Aston Villa in 2020. Aguero’s dazzling hat-trick in the resounding 6-1 victory catapulted him past the legendary Thierry Henry to become the Premier League’s top foreign goalscorer, with an impressive tally of 177 goals in 255 matches.

Aguero: The Premier League’s Hat-Trick King

Adding another feather to his already illustrious cap, Aguero’s 12th treble in the league also eclipsed Alan Shearer’s record, placing the Argentine forward as the unrivalled hat-trick king of the Premier League. Aguero, ever the team player, graciously attributed his personal success to his supportive teammates, without whom none of his achievements would have been possible.

Aguero’s Legacy in Manchester City

By the time Aguero brought his illustrious tenure with Manchester City to a close, he had netted a staggering 184 Premier League goals, placing him fifth on the coveted all-time list. He held the record for the most goals scored for a single club in the Premier League until the indomitable Harry Kane overtook it. Such a feat is a testament to Aguero’s consistency and unerring eye for the goal.

High Praise from Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola, the tactical mastermind at the helm of Manchester City, lauded Aguero as one of the finest players in the history of football, second only to the incomparable Lionel Messi. Guardiola’s words were not mere hyperbole but a recognisable acknowledgment of Aguero’s significant contributions to the Premier League and English football. His exploits on the pitch have etched his name in the annals of the beautiful game, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Argentina Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

