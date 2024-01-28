Sergi Roberto Mulls Over Barcelona Exit Amid Xavi's Departure and Arsenal's Interest

Barcelona's captain, Sergi Roberto, is reportedly considering leaving the club, amidst the shocking announcement of manager Xavi's scheduled departure in May. Roberto, a stalwart of the team since he was eight years old, has an impressive record of 363 appearances for Barcelona. His grasp of the game, manifested in seven La Liga and two UEFA Champions League victories, has been a significant force behind Barcelona's success.

Xavi's Departure: A Shock to Spanish Football

Xavi Hernandez's upcoming departure as coach of FC Barcelona has sent tremors through Spanish football. The news comes on the heels of Barca's 5-3 home defeat to Villarreal. Xavi's decision to leave has been attributed to numerous challenges he faced at the club, including financial constraints, injuries to key players, and internal chaos. His successor, set to take helm on July 1, will likely grapple with similar issues.

Roberto's Potential Move: A Renewed Arsenal Interest

Despite Xavi's advocacy for Barcelona to renew Roberto's contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season, the player seems to be mulling a move. Arsenal, under the management of Mikel Arteta, is notably interested in signing Roberto, believing that they can convince him to join the Premier League club.

Xavi's Call for Change: A Necessity for Barcelona's Future

Xavi, a World Cup winner in 2008 and the victorious coach of last season's La Liga, is adamant about the need for change at Barcelona due to the current negative dynamics. In a recent press conference, he expressed his commitment to giving his all for the team in the remaining months of the season, even as he prepares to part ways with the club he loves.