Septuagenarian Shearers Triumph at Northern Wairoa A&P Arapohue Show Shears

In an inspiring turn of events, two septuagenarian farmers, Ralph Smith and Jim Comrie, took the stage at the Northern Wairoa A&P Arapohue Show Shears. Amidst a backdrop of dwindling sheep numbers and subsequent lower participation, these veterans stepped up to the plate.

Unlikely Heroes: The Shearers in Their Seventies

Ralph Smith, a seasoned farmer in his seventies, clinched third place in the open final. His counterpart, Jim Comrie, held his own in the intermediate event. Their participation was not merely a formality; it was a testament to their enduring spirit and commitment to a craft that has defined their lives.

The Impact of Tree Planting on Sheep Numbers

According to Kevin Boyd, the event organizer, the decrease in competitors is largely attributed to the increasing trend of tree planting in the region. This shift has led to a significant reduction in sheep numbers, making it challenging to gather enough competitors for the shearing competition.

A Call to Arms: The Future of Shearing Competitions

Despite the lower turnout, Boyd remains optimistic about the future of these events. He expressed his desire to see more competitors participate in one show together. However, he acknowledges that some are drawn to bigger challenges at other competitions. The stage is now set for shearers to rise to the challenge at the North Hokianga A&P Show shearing championships.

As we look back on the Northern Wairoa A&P Arapohue Show Shears, the stories of Ralph Smith and Jim Comrie stand out. Their participation serves as a reminder that age is but a number, and the spirit of competition is alive and well in the hearts of those who are passionate about their craft. The challenge now lies in maintaining this spirit and encouraging more shearers to participate in future events.

