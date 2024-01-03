Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar’s 76th Independence Day

In the capital city of Myanmar, Nay Pyi Taw, the 76th Anniversary of Independence Day was commemorated with an Inter-Ministry Sepak Takraw Tournament. The event was held at the Wunna Theikdi Gymnasium (C) and attended by significant figures from the State Administration Council (SAC), including members Porel Aung Thein and U Yan Kyaw, and Union Minister U Min Thein Zan.

Championship Decided in a Tense Final

The tournament culminated in a high-stakes final between the Ministry of Border Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs. The former emerged victorious, securing the Sepak Takraw championship with a decisive 2-0 score. The winning team was recognized with medals, a trophy, and cash awards. The accolades were bestowed upon them by the officials, including Porel Aung Thein and U Yan Kyaw of the SAC.

A Parallel Futsal Showdown

A parallel event unfolded at the Futsal Stadium within the Wunna Theikdi Stadium complex. The final of a national futsal tournament saw the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement pitted against the Ministry of Planning and Finance. In a match that was as intense as it was unpredictable, the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement triumphed with a razor-thin 9-8 victory following a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Victors Awarded in Grand Ceremony

Following the thrilling sporting events, a grand awarding ceremony was held. The victorious Sepak Takraw and Futsal teams were presented with their well-deserved trophies and medals. The events served as a testament to the spirit of competition and camaraderie among the various ministries, shining a spotlight on the importance of sports in fostering unity and mutual respect.