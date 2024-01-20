Sentinels and Huskies Dominate High School Basketball Games

In a resounding display of prowess, the Fort Hill High School basketball team, the Sentinels, clinched a major victory against Boonsboro High School. The match ended with an unassailable score of 88-29, demonstrating the Sentinels' clear dominance throughout the game. With a significant 35-point lead established by halftime, the Sentinels displayed little mercy, maintaining their commanding position until the final buzzer.

Deshaun Brown: The Game Changer

Leading the Sentinels' offensive charge was Deshaun Brown, who managed to sink 22 points, including three 3-pointers. His teamwork with Gavin Carney, Steven Spencer, and Jabril Daniels, who all posted significant double-figure scores, exemplified the Sentinels' strength in depth and unity. Boonsboro's top scorer was freshman Ish Badaki, who managed eight points in a valiant effort against the dominant Sentinels.

Junior Varsity Match: A Mirror Result

Simultaneous to the varsity game, Fort Hill again demonstrated their basketball prowess in the junior varsity match by achieving a victory over Boonsboro. The junior Sentinels, led by Landyn Green's 15 points, won the game with a score of 50-42. The match report also highlighted a rescheduled game for Fort Hill against Keyser, which is set to take place on January 31.

Northern High School: Another Landslide Victory

In a parallel universe of high school basketball, Northern High School registered a decisive victory over Hancock High School with a final score of 59-22. Northern's Abe Schlipp stood out as the highest scorer with 18 points. A key highlight of the game was the second quarter, where Northern outscored Hancock 21-1, setting the tone for the remaining quarters. The victory was a testament to Northern's formidable team, laying down a strong marker for their upcoming game against Mountain Ridge.