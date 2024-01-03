Senior Sadowski’s Hat Trick Propels High Point to Victory

In an electrifying ice hockey clash at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, the High Point-Kittatinny-Wallkill Valley cooperative team outplayed the Morris Catholic-Academy of St. Elizabeth co-op with a resounding 6-2 victory. The triumph was largely orchestrated by senior forward Michael Sadowski, who shone with his fourth hat trick of the season.

Sadowski’s Stellar Performance

Featuring prominently in each period of the game, Sadowski not only scored the hat trick but also displayed his playmaking abilities with an assist. His remarkable performance was pivotal in securing the win for High Point, reaffirming his status as an invaluable asset to the team.

Teammates Amplify Success

Complementing Sadowski’s performance were teammates James Sonvico and Joshua Custode. Sonvico chipped in with two goals and an assist, while Custode provided a goal and two assists, the highest in the game. Their combined efforts helped High Point to strengthen their season record with 7 wins against 3 losses.

Struggles Continue for Morris Catholic

Despite the spirited efforts of Mercer Acuna and Tyler Raucci—who each found the net—Morris Catholic could not turn the tide in their favor. The loss marked their ninth defeat of the season, prolonging their search for a maiden win.