Senior Pool Players Set to Lock Horns in Over-50 8-Ball Tournament

As the clock ticks down to Sunday, February 4, 2024, billiards aficionados across Guyana are brimming with anticipation for the "Ball in Hand" 8-Ball Pool tournament. This unique event, tailored explicitly for pool players aged 50 and above, is set to unfold at the well-known Sunil and Son Pool Bar, nestled in the heart of Mahaica.

A Showcase of Senior Talent

The tournament has grown in reputation and size over the years, consistently attracting a diverse range of competitors from around the country. Last year, more than 40 seasoned pool players showcased their skills, offering spectators thrilling matches packed with strategy, precision, and a dash of unpredictability. The 2024 edition is expected to be no different, promising another captivating display of the skill and excitement inherent in senior pool play.

Past Champions and Upcoming Contenders

In the previous edition, Kamil Hussain emerged victorious, demonstrating remarkable agility and strategy that belied his years. Kevin Mangru and Howayne Smith were not far behind, placing second and third respectively. Their success added to the tournament's allure, highlighting the fierce competition and the high stakes involved. As the upcoming tournament looms, the question on everyone's lips is: who will seize the crown this year?

Join the Fray

The call for entries has been announced, and interested individuals are encouraged to step forward. The entry fee has been pegged at $2,000, a small price to pay for the chance to compete among the best and possibly walk away with substantial cash rewards and trophies. For additional details about the event or the registration process, potential participants can reach out to Sunil Mangru at 592-632-3121.