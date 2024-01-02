en English
NBA

Sengun and Green Lead Rockets to Victory Over Pistons

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Sengun and Green Lead Rockets to Victory Over Pistons

Ending their three-game losing streak, the Houston Rockets demonstrated their prowess on the court with a commanding 136-113 victory against the Detroit Pistons. The game served as a showcase for the exceptional talent of Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, who together orchestrated a third-quarter performance that will long be remembered in NBA history.

Explosive Third Quarter

It was in the third quarter that the duo truly left their mark. Combining for an impressive 37 points, their efforts propelled the Rockets to a 47-point outburst achieved through a staggering 68.2 percent shooting accuracy. The Pistons, despite a competitive start, found themselves overwhelmed as they trailed by a massive 33 points.

Decisive Contributions

Sengun and Green’s performance was nothing short of breathtaking. Sengun, with his 26 points, nine assists, and three steals, along with Green’s 22 points and five rebounds, were instrumental in the Rockets’ victory. Their combined shooting from beyond the arc and at the free-throw line, an impressive 11 of 13, further underscored their dominance on the court. However, the victory was not solely their efforts. Contributions from Jae’Sean Tate, Fred VanVleet, and Tari Eason were significant in the Rockets’ success.

Pistons’ Efforts Fall Short

The Pistons, led by Alec Burks and Jaden Ivey, tried valiantly to keep pace. Burks scored 21 points while Ivey added 19. Jalen Duren achieved his 14th double-double of the season. However, the Rockets capitalized on the Pistons’ 18 turnovers, which translated into 33 points, proving decisive in the outcome of the game.

In other NBA news, the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers also clinched victories in their respective games, promising an exciting season ahead.

NBA Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

