Aliou Cisse, the celebrated coach of the Senegal national football team, was unexpectedly hospitalized at Yamoussoukro local hospital following his team's triumphant 3-1 win over Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations. The coach was diagnosed and treated for a 'benign infectious pathology'.
A Sudden Health Scare
The incident, which occurred shortly after Senegal secured their place in the next round of the tournament, came as a surprise as Cisse exhibited no overt signs of ill-health during the post-game news conference. Following an overnight stay for tests, the 47-year-old coach was released, the tests providing reassuring results.
Victory Amidst Uncertainty
The news of Cisse's hospitalization followed closely on the heels of Senegal's notable victory. Since his appointment as the coach in 2015, Cisse has steered the team to several significant successes, including winning the last Cup of Nations and making it to the last two World Cup finals. The recent health scare, however, raises questions about the team's continued performance under his leadership.
Another Blow for the Team
In an unfortunate parallel incident, striker Abdallah Sima, a late addition to the defending champions' squad, will miss the rest of the tournament due to a thigh injury sustained during training. The 22-year-old player will return to his club, Glasgow Rangers, for further treatment, as the injury is expected to sideline him for an extended period. This development further intensifies the challenges facing the Senegalese team.
As Cisse returns to his group and Sima departs for treatment, the team prepares for their final group game against Guinea in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday. Amidst the triumphs and trials, the Senegal national football team continues its journey, embodying the spirit of the beautiful game and resonating deeply with their global audience.