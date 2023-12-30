en English
Africa

Senegal’s Blend of Talent: Defending AFCON Title with Saudi League Stars

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:26 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:32 am EST
Senegal’s Blend of Talent: Defending AFCON Title with Saudi League Stars

As the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) draws near, Senegal’s national football team is poised to defend its title, with a unique blend of players from both European and Saudi Arabian leagues. The Lions of Teranga, under the guidance of Head Coach Aliou Cisse, aim to make history by becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles since Egypt’s consecutive victories that ended in 2010. The tournament, set to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, will undoubtedly put Senegal’s team composition to the test.

AFCON Squad Selection: A Blend of Talent

Aliou Cisse, the man who steered Senegal to its maiden AFCON victory in 2022, has announced a 27-man squad that includes key players from Saudi Arabian clubs. Among them are Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly. This is a significant shift for Cisse, who previously hesitated to select players from the Saudi league due to its perceived lower quality compared to European leagues. Now, with Saudi clubs increasing their financial investment in acquiring top talent, the dynamics seem to have changed.

(Read Also: Senegal’s Bold Bet: Injury-Hit Players Dia, Sabaly, Mendy in African Cup Squad)

Defending the Title Amid Challenges

Despite the injuries to key players such as Boulaye Dia, Youssouf Sabaly, and Nampalys Mendy, Cisse remains determined and confident in his team’s ability to defend the title. The squad includes players from various leagues worldwide, including England, France, Qatar, Israel, Spain, Italy, and Scotland, proving that Senegal is prepared to leverage its diverse talent pool to make AFCON history.

(Read Also: Saturday Profile Series 2023: Unveiling Global Unsung Heroes)

Senegal’s Journey Ahead

Senegal has been placed in Group C in the tournament, alongside Cameroon, Guinea, and Gambia. The team’s first match will be against Gambia, and the Lions of Teranga are eager to showcase their prowess on the international stage. With Cisse’s strategic squad selection and the players’ proven skill and determination, Senegal is eager to prove that they can replicate their 2022 success, irrespective of the league in which their players compete.

Africa Senegal Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

