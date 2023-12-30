Senegal’s Blend of Talent: Defending AFCON Title with Saudi League Stars

As the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) draws near, Senegal’s national football team is poised to defend its title, with a unique blend of players from both European and Saudi Arabian leagues. The Lions of Teranga, under the guidance of Head Coach Aliou Cisse, aim to make history by becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles since Egypt’s consecutive victories that ended in 2010. The tournament, set to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, will undoubtedly put Senegal’s team composition to the test.

AFCON Squad Selection: A Blend of Talent

Aliou Cisse, the man who steered Senegal to its maiden AFCON victory in 2022, has announced a 27-man squad that includes key players from Saudi Arabian clubs. Among them are Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly. This is a significant shift for Cisse, who previously hesitated to select players from the Saudi league due to its perceived lower quality compared to European leagues. Now, with Saudi clubs increasing their financial investment in acquiring top talent, the dynamics seem to have changed.

Defending the Title Amid Challenges

Despite the injuries to key players such as Boulaye Dia, Youssouf Sabaly, and Nampalys Mendy, Cisse remains determined and confident in his team’s ability to defend the title. The squad includes players from various leagues worldwide, including England, France, Qatar, Israel, Spain, Italy, and Scotland, proving that Senegal is prepared to leverage its diverse talent pool to make AFCON history.

Senegal’s Journey Ahead

Senegal has been placed in Group C in the tournament, alongside Cameroon, Guinea, and Gambia. The team’s first match will be against Gambia, and the Lions of Teranga are eager to showcase their prowess on the international stage. With Cisse’s strategic squad selection and the players’ proven skill and determination, Senegal is eager to prove that they can replicate their 2022 success, irrespective of the league in which their players compete.

