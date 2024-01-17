Seminole Athletic Conference Championship Ends in a Draw: Lake Mary and Hagerty Remain Unbeaten

The Seminole Athletic Conference championship recently witnessed a riveting face-off between the Lake Mary and Hagerty girls soccer teams, ending in a 0-0 draw. This intense game serves as a testament to the prowess of both teams, who successfully maintained their unbeaten records as they head into the final week of the regular season.

Stellar Goalkeeping

In a game where goals were absent, the goalkeepers shone. Aryana Rosenblum, Hagerty's goalkeeper, exhibited an outstanding performance with nine crucial saves. On the other side, Lake Mary's Laura Walker held her ground with four saves. Their exemplary performances were vital in keeping the game at a stalemate, reflecting the competitive spirit embodied by both teams.

The Road to Class 7A Region 1 Playoffs

As the season progresses, both teams show potential for a rematch in the Class 7A Region 1 playoffs. Currently leading the FHSAA playoff rankings are St. Johns Creekside and defending state champion Bartram Trail, placing ahead of both Lake Mary and Hagerty. This region is renowned for its competitive nature, with teams such as Winter Park and Clermont East Ridge showcasing strong performances.

Key Players to Watch

The success of these teams is not without its shining stars. Lake Mary boasts North Florida signee, Brooke Susi, while East Ridge has University of Georgia signee, Cayla Jackson, making significant contributions. Hagerty's defense is fortified by University of Florida signee, Skye Barnes, with Valeria Romero leading the team in goals scored. The regular season is concluding with several notable games, promising thrilling matchups as the teams gear up for the district tournaments.