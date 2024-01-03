en English
Sports

Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
The College Football National Championship semifinals have made history with their soaring viewership numbers. A whopping average of 22.6 million viewers were glued to the screen for the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl games, marking the most-watched semifinals since 2017. The Michigan vs. Alabama matchup drew an impressive 27.2 million viewers, setting a record as the most-watched College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal since its initiation in 2014, and the highest for a non-NFL sporting event since 2018. The viewership reached its zenith with 32.8 million viewers.

Nielsen Data Reveals Record-Breaking Viewership

Following the groundbreaking game, the Washington vs. Texas clash also had compelling viewership figures. With 18.4 million viewers tuning in and a peak of 24.5 million, it ranks as the fourth-highest Sugar Bowl audience in the past two decades and the third-highest non-NFL sporting event in the previous year. This data, compiled by Nielsen, highlights the magnetic pull of these games on the audience.

Behind the Impressive Numbers

These impressive numbers reveal the captivating power of college football. The intensity of the games, the exceptional talent on display, and the high stakes involved have all contributed to this surge in viewership. The Michigan vs. Alabama classic overtime and the Washington vs. Texas shootout in the Sugar Bowl have captivated viewers, resulting in record-breaking numbers. These games reflect the essence of the sport, with the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, and the unyielding spirit of the athletes.

Anticipation for the National Title Game

With the semifinals witnessing such high viewership, anticipation is mounting for the national title game. Michigan and Washington will face off on January 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, vying for the championship. Given the significant viewership of the semifinals, the national title game promises to be a spectacle that millions of viewers across the globe will not want to miss.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

