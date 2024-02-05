Semi-Final Showdown: Bantams to Face Wycombe Wanderers in Bristol Street Motors Trophy

The stage is set for the semi-final clash of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy as the Bantams prepare to take on Wycombe Wanderers at the University of Bradford Stadium on Wednesday, February 21, at 8.00pm. This encounter holds significant stakes for both teams, not only for their advancement in the competition but also for the dynamics of their rivalry, having previously met in the Emirates FA Cup First Round in November.

The Road to the Semifinals

The Bantams, led by the strategic command of Graham Alexander, have been on a successful run in the tournament, clinching their semi-final spot after a 1-0 victory against Doncaster Rovers. Their opponents, the Wycombe Wanderers, advanced to the semi-finals following a 4-1 triumph over Brighton and Hove Albion Under-21s.

The High Stakes Encounter

The upcoming match promises a high stakes encounter between the two teams. For the Bantams, the aim is clear: to reach the final at Wembley for the first time in the club's history. On the other hand, Wycombe Wanderers will be looking to repeat their victory in the earlier encounter and advance to the final.

Televised Live and Ticket Sales

The semi-final match is set to be televised live on Sky Sports, offering fans worldwide a chance to witness the clash. Additionally, both clubs will receive £20,000 each in TV money. Tickets for the game will be available for purchase starting at 9.00am the day after the match announcement.