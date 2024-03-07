Selina Kiddle: Geraldton's Multi-Sport Dynamo Balances Athletic Prowess with Academic Ambitions

Geraldton's own Selina Kiddle is redefining the essence of a multi-sport athlete, excelling in everything from soccer to water polo while pursuing a career in teaching. Her story, a compelling narrative of balancing competitive sports with academic goals, is a testament to her unparalleled dedication and resilience. Kiddle's journey is not just about her athletic achievements but also her battle with mental health challenges, making her accomplishments in Geraldton's sports scene even more noteworthy.

Unwavering Dedication to Multiple Sports

Kiddle's athletic journey is marked by significant achievements across various sports. In football and soccer, she has not only led her teams to victory but also topped goal-scoring charts, becoming the leading goal kicker in the GNFLW last season and dominating the Mid West Soccer Association's women's competition. Her transition from a hockey goalkeeper to a field player showcases her versatility and adaptability, qualities that have earned her respect from teammates and opponents alike. Kiddle's impact extends beyond individual accolades, contributing significantly to every team she's part of.

Overcoming Challenges with Resilience

Behind Kiddle's sporting success lies a deeply personal struggle with mental health challenges, including ASD, ADHD, and C-PTSD. Her engagement with sports is not just a pursuit of excellence but a crucial coping mechanism. Kiddle attributes much of her mental well-being to the support she receives from her psychologist, mentors, and idols like Sam Kerr. This support system has been instrumental in her ability to face and overcome the unique challenges posed by her conditions, further highlighting the critical role of mental health professionals in the lives of athletes.

The Role of Mentors and Idols

Mentors such as Carlo Licastro and idols like Kiddle's mentor play pivotal roles in Kiddle's life, inspiring her to strive for excellence both on and off the field. Meeting Kerr was a dream come true for Kiddle, deepening her commitment to reaching her full potential. Her mentors have encouraged her to be the best person and player she can be, underlining the importance of guidance and inspiration in achieving success. Kiddle's proudest achievements, including attending a Matildas' camp and leading her teams to victory, underscore the significance of mentorship in sports.

Kiddle's journey is a powerful narrative of how sports can serve as a bridge to overcoming personal challenges and achieving greatness. Her story exemplifies the impact of resilience, dedication, and the support of mentors and mental health professionals in navigating the complexities of life and sport. As Kiddle continues to balance her athletic aspirations with her academic goals, her story remains a source of inspiration and a testament to the transformative power of sports.