Germany

Selin Oruz: A Dual Champion in Medicine and Field Hockey

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Selin Oruz: A Dual Champion in Medicine and Field Hockey

Striding the corridors of a German hospital, one would hardly guess that the diligent Dr. Selin Oruz, with a stethoscope draped around her neck, is also an Olympic medalist in field hockey. At 18, Oruz stamped her mark on the sports world by securing a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics with the German team. Today, she juggles her medical career with her undying passion for field hockey, a rare combination that resonates with her belief that life is about more than just one pursuit.

A Dual Career Path

Oruz hails from a family of doctors, a lineage that fostered her interest in medicine from an early age. Her journey towards specialization as a pediatrician has been marked by seven years of rigorous study in Germany. Currently, she is practicing as an ear, nose, and throat doctor, finding it a good starting point in her medical career. With her mother, also a pediatrician, as her inspiration, Oruz’s love for working with children has never waned.

Uniting the Worlds of Sports and Medicine

The skills Oruz has honed on the hockey field are not limited to her athletic prowess. She believes her experiences have sharpened her communication skills, an asset she leverages in her medical practice. She finds her ability to interact effectively with children and their parents invaluable, drawing parallels between teamwork on the hockey field and collaboration in healthcare.

Relentless Pursuit of Excellence

Oruz’s refusal to choose between her two passions was evident when she represented Germany in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where they placed sixth. Today, she is a part of the team participating in the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. Her goal in the 3-0 victory over Chile in the Group A opener at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Stadium is a testament to her unwavering dedication to the sport.

Oruz is willing to delay her medical specialization for the chance to participate in the Olympics again. She believes that she can practice medicine for the rest of her life, but opportunities to compete at the Olympic level are unique and fleeting. As Germany vies to continue its streak of never missing an Olympics by qualifying for the Paris Games, Oruz stands as an embodiment of the fusion of sports and medicine, a testament to the power of pursuing multiple passions.

Germany Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

