Virender Sehwag, a cricketing legend and former Indian opener, has crowned Virat Kohli as the 'Greatest Cricketer' in a recent interview. The man who redefined batting with his fearless approach and two triple centuries in Test cricket, Sehwag praised his former teammate for his unparalleled skills and contributions to the sport.

Sehwag's Tribute to Kohli: The Greatest of All Time

In the annals of cricket history, Virat Kohli's name is etched in gold. His consistency, passion, and unwavering commitment to excellence have earned him the title of 'Greatest Cricketer' in the eyes of his esteemed former teammate, Virender Sehwag. Having shared the dressing room with Kohli for many years, Sehwag has witnessed firsthand the determination and dedication that has propelled the Delhi-born cricketer to the pinnacle of success.

Bazball: The Attacking Mode of Cricket

Sehwag, known for his aggressive batting style, believes that he played a pivotal role in the inception of the attacking mode of cricket that has now become popularly known as 'Bazball.' This revolutionary approach to the sport, characterized by a relentless pursuit of runs and a refusal to be intimidated by the opposition, has been wholeheartedly embraced by the England team, much to Sehwag's delight.

Jasprit Bumrah: A Force to be Reckoned With

In the ongoing series against England, Jasprit Bumrah has been a standout performer for the Indian team. Sehwag expressed his admiration for the pacer's exceptional talent and praised his ability to consistently deliver match-winning performances. As one of the most destructive bowlers in the world, Bumrah has become a cornerstone of the Indian bowling attack and a constant thorn in the side of opposing batsmen.

In conclusion, Virender Sehwag's endorsement of Virat Kohli as the 'Greatest Cricketer' serves as a testament to the latter's immense talent and impact on the sport. With his fearless approach and unwavering commitment to excellence, Kohli has undoubtedly earned his place among the pantheon of cricketing greats. Meanwhile, the rise of Bazball and the exceptional performance of Jasprit Bumrah continue to shape the landscape of international cricket, providing fans with countless moments of excitement and anticipation.

