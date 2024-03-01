Sedona's Seven Canyons Golf Club Set for April Reopening Post-Renovation and Javelina Encounter

Seven Canyons Golf Club in Sedona, Arizona, is on the brink of unveiling a new chapter in its storied existence. Following a significant renovation under the guidance of Phil Smith and an unexpected wildlife challenge, the course is preparing for a grand reopening in April. This development follows the acquisition of new ownership in 2022 and a noteworthy consultation with Tom Weiskopf, the original designer, before his passing.

Advertisment

Renovation and Redesign

Initiated to enhance the golfing experience, the renovation overseen by Phil Smith includes substantial changes such as the re-sequencing of holes, leveling of tees, and comprehensive rebunkering. The course has seen the introduction of new sand in all sand traps, restoring them to their original shapes. Smith's renovation efforts were enriched by a visit from Tom Weiskopf, offering a poignant connection to the course's heritage before his death in August of the same year. Golf Course Architecture and Golf Business News detail these enhancements, highlighting the collaborative spirit behind the course's transformation.

New Amenities and Membership Opportunities

Advertisment

Complementing the architectural upgrades are several new amenities aimed at elevating the golfer's experience. An 8,000-square-foot putting green and a social space dubbed the Turn House are among the additions. These enhancements not only cater to the golfing community but also integrate seamlessly with the surrounding landscape's natural beauty. Seven Canyons, which ranks among Golfweek’s Best Top 200 residential courses, offers membership options and access to guests of the Enchantment Resort or those renting a townhouse within the premises, making it a coveted destination for golf enthusiasts.

Wildlife Management Efforts

The course's preparation for reopening was not without its challenges. A viral video in October highlighted an encounter with javelinas, prompting an innovative response from the grounds crew. With assistance from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the team successfully relocated 18 javelinas to less populated areas of the national forest nearby. This effort underscores the ongoing commitment of Seven Canyons to coexist with the local wildlife, ensuring the safety and enjoyment of both the animals and the golfers.

The reopening of Seven Canyons Golf Club marks a significant milestone in the course's history. The renovation and the successful wildlife management efforts reflect a harmonious blend of innovation, respect for heritage, and environmental stewardship. As golfers and visitors alike anticipate the unveiling of the new look in April, the story of Seven Canyons stands as a testament to the enduring allure and challenges of golfing amidst the natural beauty of Sedona, Arizona.