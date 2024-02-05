Section III Girls' Volleyball: Spartans and Mustangs Secure Top Seeds

In Syracuse, NY, the much-anticipated Section III girls' volleyball sectionals are poised to kick off, with the brackets now unveiled. Local teams New Hartford Spartans and Mount Markham Mustangs have clinched top seeds in their respective classes, setting the stage for a thrilling tournament.

Play-in Games: The Prelude to the Battle

The tournament officially begins on February 6 with play-in games, culminating in an exciting finale on February 17 at Watertown High School. The New Hartford Spartans, who finished the season with a formidable 16-1 record, tied with Rome Free Academy, will face the victor of the match between Utica Proctor and Watertown.

Undefeated Mustangs: A Class Apart

The Mount Markham Mustangs, who carved out an undefeated season in Class C, dropping merely six sets, will battle against the winner of the game between Sauquoit Valley and South Lewis. The Mustangs' spectacular performance this season has not only earned them a top seed but also cemented their place as formidable contenders in the tournament.

Other Notable Competitors

Other noteworthy teams include Dolgeville, with a decent 12-6 season record and an impressive eight-game winning streak. Cooperstown, seeded fourth, also promises to bring some high-quality volleyball to the tournament. Several local teams will be competing across different classes, with some having earned a bye to the quarterfinals. Among these are the Town of Webb Timberwolves and the Remsen Rams in Class D. The Rams have not only secured the CSC-III title but are also riding high on a five-game winning streak, while the Timberwolves have clinched their last three games.

The stage is set, and the brackets are locked. The coming days will undoubtedly witness some high-octane volleyball action as these local teams vie for the coveted sectional banner.