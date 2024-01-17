Secretary of Sports, Abu Tayeng, Assures Swift Completion of Outdoor Stadium in Aalo

Abu Tayeng, the Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, made his presence felt in Aalo, West Siang district on Wednesday. He was there to inspect the construction of the outdoor stadium, a project much anticipated by the local community. In his visit, Tayeng demonstrated his commitment to listening to the concerns of the people, assuring them that their voices would be heard at the highest echelons of power.

Advertisment

Building Bridges with the Community

Tayeng took the opportunity to engage with the local community, understanding their demands for the swift completion of the stadium. His assurance to convey these concerns to both the Chief Minister and the agency responsible for the project implementation resonated with the locals, reinforcing their faith in the administration's commitment to their welfare.

A Team Effort

Advertisment

Accompanying Tayeng were other important figures such as the local MLA Kento Jini, the Deputy Commissioner in-charge Mabi Taipodia Jini, the Aalo Town Public Welfare and Development Society (ATPWDS) Chairman Kento Ete, and DSO T. Loyi. Their presence not only underscored the significance of the occasion but also the collective commitment to seeing the project to its completion.

Documenting the Visit

The visit was documented by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPRO), ensuring that the message of the administration's commitment to the outdoor stadium project reached far and wide. Through this, the government hopes to inspire trust in its operations and reassure the public of its dedication to infrastructure development and community welfare.