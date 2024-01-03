en English
Qatar

Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky

The second edition of the Visit Qatar Kite Festival is set to launch a spectacle of colors against the West Bay skyline from January 25 to February 3, 2024. The event will be held at the historic Old Doha Port in Qatar, a location that marries the charm of the past with the vibrancy of the present. The festival is expected to draw a global audience, with 60 international participants set to showcase an array of giant kites.

Strategic Support and Attraction for Cruise Passengers

Supported strategically by Qatar Tourism, the festival is designed to not only engage locals but also serve as an additional attraction for international passengers of ocean liners during the bustling cruise season. The ten-day event is set to feature a bevy of family-friendly activities, making it an ideal outing for visitors and locals alike.

A Blend of Fun and Learning

Attendees can look forward to a kaleidoscope of kite flying displays, an inflatable games area, and a food court to satiate their taste buds. The festival also promises to be a learning experience for children, offering complimentary kite-building workshops. The workshops, led by Iqbal Husain, will focus on using eco-friendly materials for kite-making, thereby promoting environmental consciousness while ensuring the children have a fun, hands-on experience.

Community Bonding and Cultural Exchange

The festival is co-organized by Safe Flight Solutions, renowned for the Qatar Balloon Festival, and asfary.com, a local activities booking platform. CEO Captain Hassan Al-Mousawi underscores the event’s role in fostering community bonding and cultural exchange. He asserts that the festival provides a platform for people from different cultures to connect over a shared love for kite flying, thereby promoting global unity and understanding. Registration for the workshops will be available on the festival’s website, vqikf.com, with limited free seats.

Qatar Sports Travel & Tourism
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

